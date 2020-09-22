KP Speaker takes notice of child abuse in Mansehra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Tuesday took notice of molestation of three-year old girl in Mansehra and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and District Police Officer Mansehra to arrest the accused.

The speaker, in a phonic call to the IGP, said a bill had been drafted for award of exemplary punishment to the criminals of molestation and sexual abuse.

The IGP told the speaker that police teams were constituted to arrest the accused of the heinous crime, who had been identified through video footage.