KP Speaker Takes Notice Of Teenaged Boy's Abduction

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

KP Speaker takes notice of teenaged boy's abduction

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Sunday took notice of the abduction of 17-year-old Shehryar in Abbottabad on charges of theft and the worst torture in a private torture cell.

Speaker Mushtaq Ghani strongly condemned this inhumane act and said the alleged accused involved in such inhuman act would be punished.

He said, no matter how influential they are, they could not escape from the clutches of the law.

