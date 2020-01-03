KP Speaker takes notice of traffic jam on Shah Maqsood Interchange on Motorway

(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Friday took notice of traffic jam and long queues of vehicles at Shah Maqsood Interchange of Hazara Motorway and directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issue within two-day.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) legislator in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Orangzaid Nalota, on a point of order in the session, pointed out that all the passengers and local vehicles had to stop at Shah Maqsood Interchange for payment of of toll tax due to which people have to wait in long queues. Even Abbottabad and Manshera bound vehicles also had to stop at the toll plaza.

The speaker took notice of the point of order and directed the Law Minister Sultan Mohammad to send notices to NHA and FWO chiefs to resolve the issue within two day and gave ruling to call them in Monday assembly session if the issue does not get resolved till Sunday.