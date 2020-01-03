UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Speaker Takes Notice Of Traffic Jam On Shah Maqsood Interchange On Motorway

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 07:14 PM

KP Speaker takes notice of traffic jam on Shah Maqsood Interchange on Motorway

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Friday took notice of traffic jam and long queues of vehicles at Shah Maqsood Interchange of Hazara Motorway and directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issue within two-day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ghani Friday took notice of traffic jam and long queues of vehicles at Shah Maqsood Interchange of Hazara Motorway and directed the authorities concerned to resolve the issue within two-day.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) legislator in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Orangzaid Nalota, on a point of order in the session, pointed out that all the passengers and local vehicles had to stop at Shah Maqsood Interchange for payment of of toll tax due to which people have to wait in long queues. Even Abbottabad and Manshera bound vehicles also had to stop at the toll plaza.

The speaker took notice of the point of order and directed the Law Minister Sultan Mohammad to send notices to NHA and FWO chiefs to resolve the issue within two day and gave ruling to call them in Monday assembly session if the issue does not get resolved till Sunday.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Motorway Law Minister Vehicles Traffic NHA Sunday Muslim All FWO

Recent Stories

“Fake Assembly” will not be allowed to pass bi ..

10 minutes ago

Communication Ministry succumbs to transporters’ ..

29 minutes ago

Iranians Mourn Murder of Quds General Qasem Soleim ..

1 minute ago

Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad for all out effor ..

1 minute ago

Rhys Webb eligible for Wales Six Nations campaign

1 minute ago

NAB vehemently denies news report published in Jan ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.