KP Speaker Urges MPAs To Persuade People For SOPs Compliance

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 28th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

KP speaker urges MPAs to persuade people for SOPs compliance

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani has said that coronavirus situation has worsened across the globe including Pakistan urging the MPAs to create awareness among the people of their Constituencies regarding importance of adopting the SOPs.

Addressing the PA session, the other day, Speaker Mushtaq Ghani further asked the MPAs to visit their constituencies and persuade the people on compliance of SOPs to save the situation from further aggravation.

Speaker appreciated the endeavors of a local NGO, Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP) for creating awareness among the general public regarding SOPs through different campaigns across the province.

The efforts of SRSP, he said, would definitely prove fruitful in containing the further spread of coronavirus.

He said MPAs must discuss the issue of coronavirus in the assembly session but in a way that could help the government in effectively tackling the situation adding politicizing the issue was totally against the interest of our people.

More Stories From Pakistan

