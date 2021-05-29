UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Speaker Visits Abbottabad Prison, Inspects Facilities

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 05:50 PM

KP Speaker visits Abbottabad prison, inspects facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday visited Central Jail Abbottabad and inquired about the facilities being available to prison staff and inmates.

He met with jail staff and prisoners and apprised himself about their problems.

He also assured resolution of problems confronted but staff and prisoners including installation of water filtration plant, storage tank and sitting benches in the prison.

He said that demand about construction of new barracks and residential flats for staff, rehabilitation centre for drug addicts, appointment of psychologist, dispensary, installation of CCTV cameras and barbed wire and provision of ambulance would be considered and forwarded to concerned quarters for necessary action.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Jail Tank

Recent Stories

PM lauds FBR over collection of  Rs 4143b tax in ..

10 minutes ago

IPL 2021 will be finished in UAE, BCCI confirms

17 minutes ago

Students protest against govt’s decision of hold ..

35 minutes ago

IWMB, CDA staff control fire at different sites of ..

54 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 conducts flood mock exercise

54 minutes ago

Huge cache of crackers seized

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.