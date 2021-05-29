KP Speaker visits Abbottabad prison, inspects facilities

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Saturday visited Central Jail Abbottabad and inquired about the facilities being available to prison staff and inmates.

He met with jail staff and prisoners and apprised himself about their problems.

He also assured resolution of problems confronted but staff and prisoners including installation of water filtration plant, storage tank and sitting benches in the prison.

He said that demand about construction of new barracks and residential flats for staff, rehabilitation centre for drug addicts, appointment of psychologist, dispensary, installation of CCTV cameras and barbed wire and provision of ambulance would be considered and forwarded to concerned quarters for necessary action.