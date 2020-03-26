KP Speaker visits quarantine centers, assured assistance

Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Thursday visited quarantines established at Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad and Alpine Hotel and inspected arrangements for corona victims

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Thursday visited quarantines established at Ayub Medical Complex Abbottabad and Alpine Hotel and inspected arrangements for corona victims.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner, Mughees Sanaullah, Assistant Commissioner and concerned officials. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for corona patents and assured provision of help and assistance to further improve the service delivery to corona victims.

He said that government was working to control the spread of corona adding that provincial government would facilitate quarantine centers being setup in Abbottabad. He said very soon corona diagnostic facility would be available in Abbottabad.

Speaker said that the government machinery including Rescue-1122, police district administration and health department was working in a liaison to control corona and very soon the menace would be eliminated.