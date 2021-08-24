UrduPoint.com

KP Speaker Visits SCCI, Discusses Problems Of Traders

Sumaira FH 55 seconds ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

KP speaker visits SCCI, discusses problems of traders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday visited Sarhad Chamber of Commerce of Industry (SCCI) and apprised himself about the problems of traders and industrialists.

Upon arrival, he was received by President SCCI, Sher Baz Bilour and its members. He listened to the problems of traders and assured his cooperation to resolve them.

Speaker said that that role of traders and businessmen community in strengthening country's economy could not be undermined and added that government has taken result oriented steps to address their concerns.

He said that an official of provincial assembly would be in contact with traders and inform the Speaker about their proposals regarding amendments in existing laws. Afterwards, he said a meeting would be convened to consider proposed amendments and its recommendations would be forwarded to cabinet for appropriate action.

He also hoped that very soon traders would be able to explore new opportunities in markets of Central Asia. He said that new opportunities would not only strengthen financial position of traders but would also impact provincial economy in a positive way.

Related Topics

Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Assembly Chamber Market Commerce Government Cabinet Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle g ..

Greater unity and collaboration needed to tackle global challenges, latest Expo ..

26 minutes ago
 PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

PCB announces 2021-22 women’s cricket season

43 minutes ago
 63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

63,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

1 hour ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

1 hour ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.