KP speaker visits SCCI, discusses problems of traders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Speaker Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani Tuesday visited Sarhad Chamber of Commerce of Industry (SCCI) and apprised himself about the problems of traders and industrialists.

Upon arrival, he was received by President SCCI, Sher Baz Bilour and its members. He listened to the problems of traders and assured his cooperation to resolve them.

Speaker said that that role of traders and businessmen community in strengthening country's economy could not be undermined and added that government has taken result oriented steps to address their concerns.

He said that an official of provincial assembly would be in contact with traders and inform the Speaker about their proposals regarding amendments in existing laws. Afterwards, he said a meeting would be convened to consider proposed amendments and its recommendations would be forwarded to cabinet for appropriate action.

He also hoped that very soon traders would be able to explore new opportunities in markets of Central Asia. He said that new opportunities would not only strengthen financial position of traders but would also impact provincial economy in a positive way.