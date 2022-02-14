KP Speaker visits Sindh Assembly

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani paid a visit to Sindh Assembly here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani paid a visit to Sindh Assembly here on Monday.

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh along with members of joint opposition welcomed the guest. PTI parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Khurram Sherzaman, MQM-P parliamentary leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil, GDA parliamentary leader Husnain Mirza, Muhammad Hussain, Nand Kumar Goklani, Saeed Afridi, Shahnawaz Jadoon, Shehzad Qureshi and other MPAs were also present at the occasion.

Speaking at the occasion, Mushtaq Ghani said that it was his first ever visit to historical Sindh Assembly. He said that out of 145 members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly 95 members belonged to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and opposition was given representation in all the 32 standing committees of the KP assembly.

He said the opposition in KP assembly was given inclusive opportunity to dispose of their constitutional responsibilities as 10 standing committees were headed by the opposition legislators while there were at least three members of opposition benches in every committee of the provincial assembly including the Public Accounts Committee.

On the contrary, opposition in Sindh Assembly was kept out of standing committees and PAC, he deplored and said that it was responsibility of the speaker to ensure participation of opposition, besides the treasury benches, in business of the assembly and they should be provided proportional representation in committees and equitable share in funds.

The speaker also extended invitation to parliamentarians of Sindh to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, Haleem Adil Sheikh expressed gratitude to the KP speaker for the visit and presented traditional gift of Sindhi cap and Ajrak to the distinguished guest.

Speaking at the occasion, he said that self acclaimed champions of democracy in Sindh should learn from the best practices of assemblies of other provinces of the country and run the affairs of the house in a democratic manner.