KP Special assistant chairs meeting on Lake Shore Tourism Project

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industry, Trade, and Technical education Abdul Karim Tordher Thursday chaired a meeting at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade Office. The meeting was dedicated to the Lake Shore Tourism Project located in the Khanpur area of Haripur District.

Board managers Gul Muhammad and Akhtar Ali, as well as representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Culture and Tourism Authority, and the Department of Archaeology attended the meeting. Investor Rauf Raja and Syed Saadat Hussain Shah, Chairman of Lake Shore City, also participated in the discussions.

The meeting focused on the development of the Lake Shore Tourism Project, which has been mapped out with a master plan from the investor group. With an estimated cost of 8 billion rupees, the project will span 800 kanals of prime land in Khanpur and aims to become an internationally renowned tourist destination.

It is set to offer diverse tourism and hospitality services designed to attract both local and international visitors.

It is expected that the project will generate substantial employment opportunities and enhance the local economy. The investors were assured of comprehensive support from all relevant departments to ensure the project's successful execution.

Abdul Karim Tordher reaffirmed the provincial government's dedication to facilitate investors in the region. He highlighted the project’s pivotal role in advancing tourism and economic growth and promised full cooperation from concerned departments and commended the investors' enthusiasm and acknowledged the contributions of the Provincial Investment Board in supporting the initiative.