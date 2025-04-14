Open Menu

KP Special Assistant Requests PTA For Detailed Network Optimization Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM

KP Special Assistant requests PTA for detailed network optimization report

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In a significant move to boost digital infrastructure, Dr Shafqat Ayaz, Special Assistant ON IT, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday formally written to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), requesting a comprehensive “Cluster Network Optimization Report” for major cities of the province.

The request aimed to assess and improve network availability and performance across key urban centers in KP, said a press release issued here.

The initiative was a part of the province’s broader efforts to enhance digital connectivity and provide improved internet services to citizens.

Ayaz emphasized that the report would play a crucial role in achieving the targets set under the “Digital Transformation Roadmap 2030,” enabling sustainable growth and bridging the digital divide across the province.

