KP Special Assistant Requests PTA For Detailed Network Optimization Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2025 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) In a significant move to boost digital infrastructure, Dr Shafqat Ayaz, Special Assistant ON IT, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday formally written to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), requesting a comprehensive “Cluster Network Optimization Report” for major cities of the province.
The request aimed to assess and improve network availability and performance across key urban centers in KP, said a press release issued here.
The initiative was a part of the province’s broader efforts to enhance digital connectivity and provide improved internet services to citizens.
Ayaz emphasized that the report would play a crucial role in achieving the targets set under the “Digital Transformation Roadmap 2030,” enabling sustainable growth and bridging the digital divide across the province.
