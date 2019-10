(@imziishan)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) : Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special Police Officers, (Regularization of Services) Bill, 2019 has been published as an Act of Provincial Legislature.

It was notified by Secretary Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.