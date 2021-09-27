KP spends Rs 11bn to improve road infrastructure in tourists' areas: Secretary Tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Department of Culture, sports and Tourism, Khyber Pkhtunkhwa had allocated Rs. 11 billion for development work including road infrastructure to provide easy access to tourists' resorts.

The amount would be used on construction of four mega trekking projects in the hilly areas.

This was stated in a statement issued here in connection with World Tourism Day, being observed on September 27 annually to raise awareness about the significance of tourism and it affects on social, political, cultural and economic values.

This year theme of the Tourism Day was "Tourism for inclusive growth". Secretary Tourism Abid Majeed said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched various projects for promotion of tourism in the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmmod Khan.

He said KP Culture and Tourism Authority was working on various projects including researching new avenues for tourism and providing the best facilities to tourists.

He said Tourism Department was constructing road connecting Kalam to Kumrat, besides roads from Auon to Kalash, Bamborait to Ramboor Valley, and Chitral to Garam Chashma so that tourists could easily visit these picturesque areas.

Keeping in view huge influx of tourists, the Secretary said Tourism Department was introducing new tourists' destinations to tourists that include valley Ganool.

He said four mega tracking projects were being constructed for trekking lovers which included Thandyani to Nathiagali, Thandyani to Barain Gali, Dagri Banglow to Miran Jani Top and concluded at Nathiagali, adding, a unique feature of this was 40Km tracks is centuries old trees.

The track from Thandyani to Satu Banglow was built in 1902 while third track in Kaghan, from Mahnoor valley to Saifulul Malook lake, was covered in three days. The fourth track from Shinkiari Top to Musa ka Musala was 40Km long.

The secretary said that facilities like resting places, toilets, tourists' guides and other facilities would be provided at these treks.

Director General, Culture and Tourism Authority, Kamran Ahmed Afridi said feasibility study for cable car from Kumrat from Madkalsht Chitral had been completed. He said steps were being taken for revival and protection of old Kalash valley culture.

The official said traffic police had been deployed on the busy roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic and government rest houses had also been given to private sector to generate revenue.

He said more camping pods had been installed at Shiekh Badin, Thandyani, Gambinjaba, Kalash, Allai, Battagram, Mahaban and Shaheed Sar Buner which would be opened for tourist by this year.

He said a strategy had been chalked out to promote tourism in merged districts so that tourists could enjoy the beauty of these areas besides generating employment opportunities at local level.