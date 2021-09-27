UrduPoint.com

KP Spends Rs 11bn To Improve Road Infrastructure In Tourists' Areas: Secretary Tourism

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

KP spends Rs 11bn to improve road infrastructure in tourists' areas: Secretary Tourism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Department of Culture, sports and Tourism, Khyber Pkhtunkhwa had allocated Rs. 11 billion for development work including road infrastructure to provide easy access to tourists' resorts.

The amount would be used on construction of four mega trekking projects in the hilly areas.

This was stated in a statement issued here in connection with World Tourism Day, being observed on September 27 annually to raise awareness about the significance of tourism and it affects on social, political, cultural and economic values.

This year theme of the Tourism Day was "Tourism for inclusive growth". Secretary Tourism Abid Majeed said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has launched various projects for promotion of tourism in the province under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Mahmmod Khan.

He said KP Culture and Tourism Authority was working on various projects including researching new avenues for tourism and providing the best facilities to tourists.

He said Tourism Department was constructing road connecting Kalam to Kumrat, besides roads from Auon to Kalash, Bamborait to Ramboor Valley, and Chitral to Garam Chashma so that tourists could easily visit these picturesque areas.

Keeping in view huge influx of tourists, the Secretary said Tourism Department was introducing new tourists' destinations to tourists that include valley Ganool.

He said four mega tracking projects were being constructed for trekking lovers which included Thandyani to Nathiagali, Thandyani to Barain Gali, Dagri Banglow to Miran Jani Top and concluded at Nathiagali, adding, a unique feature of this was 40Km tracks is centuries old trees.

The track from Thandyani to Satu Banglow was built in 1902 while third track in Kaghan, from Mahnoor valley to Saifulul Malook lake, was covered in three days. The fourth track from Shinkiari Top to Musa ka Musala was 40Km long.

The secretary said that facilities like resting places, toilets, tourists' guides and other facilities would be provided at these treks.

Director General, Culture and Tourism Authority, Kamran Ahmed Afridi said feasibility study for cable car from Kumrat from Madkalsht Chitral had been completed. He said steps were being taken for revival and protection of old Kalash valley culture.

The official said traffic police had been deployed on the busy roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic and government rest houses had also been given to private sector to generate revenue.

He said more camping pods had been installed at Shiekh Badin, Thandyani, Gambinjaba, Kalash, Allai, Battagram, Mahaban and Shaheed Sar Buner which would be opened for tourist by this year.

He said a strategy had been chalked out to promote tourism in merged districts so that tourists could enjoy the beauty of these areas besides generating employment opportunities at local level.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports Martyrs Shaheed Visit Road Car Traffic Badin Chitral Buner Allai September Afridi From Government Best Top Billion Employment Love

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important hist ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important historical outcomes of dialogue an ..

2 minutes ago
 16,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Omani Ambassador

Ajman Crown Prince receives Omani Ambassador

17 minutes ago
 PHA all out to beautify Sargodha city: chairman

PHA all out to beautify Sargodha city: chairman

9 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre, WAM collaborate on nurturing me ..

Arab Youth Centre, WAM collaborate on nurturing media professionals during Expo ..

17 minutes ago
 Probe Into Beirut Port Blast Suspended as Lawsuit ..

Probe Into Beirut Port Blast Suspended as Lawsuit Filed Against Judge - Reports

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.