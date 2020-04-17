KP Spokesman announces to give his agricultural income to farmers

Spokesperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Ajmal Khan Wazir Thursday announced to donate the income of his agricultural land the farmers, appealed to the philanthropist to come forward and help the poor and financially troubled people in this pandamic situation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :Spokesperson of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Ajmal Khan Wazir Thursday announced to donate the income of his agricultural land the farmers, appealed to the philanthropist to come forward and help the poor and financially troubled people in this pandamic situation.

He made this announcment during a press conference in the Civil Secretariat Peshawar and said in this critical situation maintaining social distancing was imperative to avoid pandemic and other precautionary measurement to control the spread of corona virus.