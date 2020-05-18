UrduPoint.com
KP Spokesman Checks Precautionary Measures At Barber Shops, Medical Stores

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 08:53 PM

KP spokesman checks precautionary measures at Barber shops, medical stores



PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Spokesman, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ajmal Wazir Monday visited barber shops, medical stores and inspected precautionary measures adopted there as per the directives of the provincial government.

He visited different markets in the city and interacted to people as well as shop keepers regarding implementation of government's announced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He appealed people to strictly observe government advisory to control spread of disease.

Ajmal said the government has relaxed lockdown keeping in view the sufferings of people. The relaxation did not mean that coronavirus has been eliminated rather the cases would be reduced due to public cooperation and effective lockdown policy, he said.

