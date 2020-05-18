KP spokesman checks precautionary measures at Barber shops, medical stores

Spokesman, government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ajmal Wazir Monday visited barber shops, medical stores and inspected precautionary measures adopted there as per the directives of the provincial government

He visited different markets in the city and interacted to people as well as shop keepers regarding implementation of government's announced Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

He appealed people to strictly observe government advisory to control spread of disease.

Ajmal said the government has relaxed lockdown keeping in view the sufferings of people. The relaxation did not mean that coronavirus has been eliminated rather the cases would be reduced due to public cooperation and effective lockdown policy, he said.