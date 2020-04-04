KP spokesman visits food, vegetable markets

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information Ajmal Wazir Saturday visited main food and vegetables markets in the provincial capital on the directives of CM.

The KP Spokesman checked availability of stuff and stability of prices and noted that there was no shortage of any edible items in the markets and the prices were also stable.

He said the people were found determined to fight out corona virus through deterrence and by adopting precautionary measures.