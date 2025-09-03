- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match to CM
KP Sports Minister Hands Over Rs 17.5mln Raised From Flood Relief Charity Match To CM
Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 11:03 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here at the Chief Minister’s House, and presented a cheque amounting to Rs 17.5 million raised through a Flood Relief Charity Cricket Match for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in the province
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here at the Chief Minister’s House, and presented a cheque amounting to Rs 17.5 million raised through a Flood Relief Charity Cricket Match for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in the province.
The amount will be deposited in the Bank of Khyber’s special PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority) flood relief account and will be utilized for the rehabilitation and assistance of flood victims across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Saadat Hassan and Director General of Sports, Tashfeen Haider, were also present at the occasion.
It is a merit to mention that the charity match, held recently at Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar, featured a competitive game between Peshawar Zalmi and Legends XI.
The event generated revenue through ticket sales as in General Tickets, Rs 15 million, in VIP Tickets, Rs 1 million and in VVIP Tickets, Rs 1.5 million.
The total proceeds from the match amounted to Rs 17.5 million, which have now been formally handed over for the noble cause of flood relief and rehabilitation.
Recent Stories
95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej
KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match ..
“HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from Sept 15 to vaccinate 4.1 mln g ..
Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand atop priorities of AJK Govt. ..
Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency
Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads
Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..
PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for protecting Pakistan’s interests
CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors
NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej42 minutes ago
-
KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match to CM2 minutes ago
-
Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency46 minutes ago
-
Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner Rawalpindi46 minutes ago
-
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu46 minutes ago
-
Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads46 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1,559 victims.46 minutes ago
-
PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for protecting Pakistan’s interests2 minutes ago
-
CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors51 minutes ago
-
NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan51 minutes ago
-
Annual Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) gathering held at AGPR Lahore51 minutes ago
-
Meeting discusses activation of Tehsil Tanawal51 minutes ago