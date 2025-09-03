KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match to CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here at the Chief Minister’s House, and presented a cheque amounting to Rs 17.5 million raised through a Flood Relief Charity Cricket Match for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here at the Chief Minister’s House, and presented a cheque amounting to Rs 17.5 million raised through a Flood Relief Charity Cricket Match for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in the province.

The amount will be deposited in the Bank of Khyber’s special PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority) flood relief account and will be utilized for the rehabilitation and assistance of flood victims across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Saadat Hassan and Director General of Sports, Tashfeen Haider, were also present at the occasion.

It is a merit to mention that the charity match, held recently at Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar, featured a competitive game between Peshawar Zalmi and Legends XI.

The event generated revenue through ticket sales as in General Tickets, Rs 15 million, in VIP Tickets, Rs 1 million and in VVIP Tickets, Rs 1.5 million.

The total proceeds from the match amounted to Rs 17.5 million, which have now been formally handed over for the noble cause of flood relief and rehabilitation.