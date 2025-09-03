Open Menu

KP Sports Minister Hands Over Rs 17.5mln Raised From Flood Relief Charity Match To CM

Sumaira FH Published September 03, 2025 | 11:03 PM

KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match to CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here at the Chief Minister’s House, and presented a cheque amounting to Rs 17.5 million raised through a Flood Relief Charity Cricket Match for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, on Wednesday called on Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur here at the Chief Minister’s House, and presented a cheque amounting to Rs 17.5 million raised through a Flood Relief Charity Cricket Match for the rehabilitation of flood-affected people in the province.

The amount will be deposited in the Bank of Khyber’s special PDMA (Provincial Disaster Management Authority) flood relief account and will be utilized for the rehabilitation and assistance of flood victims across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs, Saadat Hassan and Director General of Sports, Tashfeen Haider, were also present at the occasion.

It is a merit to mention that the charity match, held recently at Imran Khan Cricket Stadium, Peshawar, featured a competitive game between Peshawar Zalmi and Legends XI.

The event generated revenue through ticket sales as in General Tickets, Rs 15 million, in VIP Tickets, Rs 1 million and in VVIP Tickets, Rs 1.5 million.

The total proceeds from the match amounted to Rs 17.5 million, which have now been formally handed over for the noble cause of flood relief and rehabilitation.

Recent Stories

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as fl ..

95% people shifted to safer places in Vehari as flood surges in Sutlej

42 minutes ago
 KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised fr ..

KP Sports Minister hands over Rs 17.5mln raised from flood relief charity match ..

2 minutes ago
 “HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from ..

“HPV” vaccine campaign to begin in Sindh from Sept 15 to vaccinate 4.1 mln g ..

42 minutes ago
 Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand ..

Promoting good governance and ensuring merit stand atop priorities of AJK Govt. ..

42 minutes ago
 Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 337,826 people amid flood emergency

46 minutes ago
 Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with ..

Eid Milad to be celebrated at official level with full reverence: Commissioner R ..

46 minutes ago
High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief M ..

High level Turkish delegation calls on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu

46 minutes ago
 Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensur ..

Fodder, water supplies to relief camps being ensured for cattle heads

46 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic ac ..

Rescue 1122 Rawalpindi dealt with 1,409 traffic accidents in August, assisted 1, ..

46 minutes ago
 PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for prot ..

PM inclusive address at SCO widely hailed for protecting Pakistan’s interests

2 minutes ago
 CS reviews progress on governance targets in educa ..

CS reviews progress on governance targets in education, social welfare sectors

51 minutes ago
 NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hi ..

NDMA dispatches 105 tons of relief aid to quake-hit Afghanistan

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan