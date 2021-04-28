UrduPoint.com
KP Standing Committee Introductory Meeting On Education Held

Wed 28th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

KP Standing Committee Introductory meeting on education held

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :The introductory meeting of the Standing Committee of KP Assembly on Elementary and Secondary Education department was held here on Wednesday.

The meeting was chaired by Pakhtoon Yar Khan MPA, at KP Assembly Secretariat.

MPAs Naseerullah khan Wazir, Mir Kalam Khan, Mian Nisar Gul, Waqar Khan, high-ups of the education department and KP Assembly attended the meeting.

At the occasion participants were thoroughly briefed on functions and goals of the department and their various questions responded in this regard.

The chair asked the honorable members to put forth their valuable suggestions and recommendations for improving the quality of education in the province that would be immediately tabled at the floor of the KP Assembly for further legislation if required.

