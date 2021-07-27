UrduPoint.com
KP Standing Committee On Higher Education Discuss Affairs Of Colleges

Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:06 PM

A meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly's Standing Committee on Higher Education chaired by Madeeha Nisar Tuesday discussed educational activities of Government Degree Colleges (GDCs) and nine institutions being run under former Frontier Education Foundation

The meeting among others was attended by CM side on Higher Education, Kamran Bangash, MPAs including Liaqat Jadoon, Rehana Ismail, Anita Mehsud and Dr. Asia Asad besides Deputy Secretary Higher Education, Director General Planning Managing Director Frontier Education Foundation, Assistant Advocate General and concerned officials.

On the occasion, Kamran Bangash informed the meeting that government was working to include new subjects in higher education aiming to enhance capabilities of students and enable them to avail employment opportunities in this age of competition.

He said that government was planning to establish new law college in the province and a fine arts college in Peshawar. He said that government has finalized arrangements to introduce Education Card on the pattern of Sehat Insaf Card that would benefit 38,000 deserving students in KP.

The meeting was also informed about details, resources and affairs of Government Colleges in Purva, Paharpur, Balambat, Jandol, Adezai and DI Khan and nine educational institutions run under FEF.

Chairing the meeting, Madeeha Nisar also directed arrangements for the visit of committee members to GGDC Dabgari Gardan Peshawar, GGDC No. 2 Hayatand and GGDC Nahaqi next week.

She also directed authorities to ensure functioning of education institutions in merged districts.

