KP Standing Committee on Home, Tribal Affairs meets

(@FahadShabbir)

The second meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Home and Tribal Affairs Thursday held at Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Abbottabad office

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :The second meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Standing Committee on Home and Tribal Affairs Thursday held at Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Abbottabad office.

The committee chaired by MPA Nazir Ahmad Abbasi and discussed in detail the law and order situation in Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur and Batgram districts, prevention of drugs and illegal weapons, DRCs, the performance of police, their difficulties and other issues.

The meeting expressed satisfaction over the law and order situation in these districts.

Addressing the meeting, Nazir Ahmad Abbasi said that the police have a main role in controlling crimes, there was an urgent need to provide facilities to the police department.

Nazeer Abbasi informed that 4914 posts have been sanctioned for all the districts of Hazara division where 10% quota has been allocated for women and soon 732 posts of traffic wardens would be filled soon.

He said that capable people should be included in the Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) for making decisions with dignity, honesty, and sincerity.

"Increasing number of child abuse in the region is alarming and a threat for our society and our country," he said.

We all have to work together and eradicate the menace of child abuse from our society.

He said that the committee would send its recommendation to the Chief Minister for resolving the ongoing dispute between Batgram and Kohistan districts of Chhor Valley so that an immediate solution could be found.

"We need to take measures that can bring change in police department practically," he said. On this occasion, the participants thanked the chairman of the committee for convening a meeting of the standing committee in Abbottabad to resolve the problems of the districts of the Hazara division.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police Hazara Mirwais Niaz, Members Provincial Assembly Zubair Khan, Haji Qaland Khan Lodhi, Zeenat Bibi, Naeema Kishore Khan, Babar Saleem Swati, Arshad Ayub Khan, Tufail Anjum, Deputy Secretary. A large number of concerned officers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Inamullah Khan Chagarmati, Abbottabad District, Mansehra, Haripur and Batgram Police were also present on the occasion.