KP Standing Committee On Rules, Procedures Holds Meeting
March 18, 2025
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Standing Committee on Rules, Procedures, Privileges and Government here Tuesday discussed decisions taken in previous meetings and focused amendments to the assembly’s rules and regulations.
The meeting was chaired by Suraiya Bibi and attended by MPAs Abdul Salam Afridi, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Malik Adeel Iqbal, Sher Ali Afridi, Dawood Shah and Anwar Khan.
The meeting continued discussions from previous meetings focusing on amendments to the assembly’s rules and regulations.
Deputy Speaker Suraiya Bibi informed the committee that this was a momentous occasion as the committee would repeal the 1988 rules of KP Assembly and introduce new rules that would serve as a guiding framework for assembly secretariat in future.
Key amendments approved in today’s session included new procedures for voting inside the house, rules governing debates during sessions, temporary suspension of disruptive members under extraordinary circumstances, removal of unauthorized individuals or those causing disturbances from galleries and lobbies, deletion of inappropriate words from members’ speeches, suspension of rules in special cases and several other significant revisions.
