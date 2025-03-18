Open Menu

KP Standing Committee On Rules, Procedures Holds Meeting

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2025 | 09:40 PM

KP standing committee on rules, procedures holds meeting

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The Standing Committee on Rules, Procedures, Privileges and Government here Tuesday discussed decisions taken in previous meetings and focused amendments to the assembly’s rules and regulations.

The meeting was chaired by Suraiya Bibi and attended by MPAs Abdul Salam Afridi, Taj Muhammad Tarand, Malik Adeel Iqbal, Sher Ali Afridi, Dawood Shah and Anwar Khan.

The meeting continued discussions from previous meetings focusing on amendments to the assembly’s rules and regulations.

Deputy Speaker Suraiya Bibi informed the committee that this was a momentous occasion as the committee would repeal the 1988 rules of KP Assembly and introduce new rules that would serve as a guiding framework for assembly secretariat in future.

Key amendments approved in today’s session included new procedures for voting inside the house, rules governing debates during sessions, temporary suspension of disruptive members under extraordinary circumstances, removal of unauthorized individuals or those causing disturbances from galleries and lobbies, deletion of inappropriate words from members’ speeches, suspension of rules in special cases and several other significant revisions.

Recent Stories

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be ..

Azma says PTI’s terrorists’ wing should not be part of system

56 minutes ago
 Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai ..

Indian Singer A.R. Rahman discharged from Chennai hospital

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newb ..

Punjab govt announces Rs23,000 for mothers of newborns, pregnant women

1 hour ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial loss ..

Pakistan rejects Indian claim about financial losses for ICC Champions 2025

1 hour ago
 Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasi ..

Sindh govt announces holiday on March 22 on occasion Youm-e-Ali (RA)

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made ene ..

Imran Khan says Afghanistan should not be made enemy

2 hours ago
Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

5 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

5 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

5 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

6 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

6 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan