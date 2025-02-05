KP stands for oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK amid mammoth rallies, demonstrations on solidarity day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Like other parts of Pakistan and Azad Kashmir, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday marked Kashmir solidarity day by holding big rallies and demonstrations vowing to continue moral support of the legitimate freedom movement of the oppressed people of the Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) till they achieve freedom from the Indian yoke.

From Chitral to South Waziristan and Kohistan to Khyber, big protest demonstrations and rallies attended by people from all walks of life were held in all 37 districts of KP.

The people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa expressed complete solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK, who faced unending brutal oppression, human rights abuses, and state terrorism for the last 78 years with steadfastness and bravery.

The demonstrations and rallies were also held in Peshawar, DI Khan, Chitral, Abbottabad, Mardan, Swat, Khyber, Manshera, Kohat, Bannu, Charsadda, Dir Lower, Malakanad, Hangu, Bajaur and others districts of KP where people raised placards and banners inscribed with slogans like ‘Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan and India Go Out of Kashmir”.

In Peshawar, a big rally led by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi was held to mark Kashmir Solidarity.

The rally was attended by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hamid, and Commissioner Peshawar Riaz Mehsud besides Govt officials, politicians, students, academics, local government representatives and members of civil society.

The rally started from the Civil Secretariat was culminated in front of the Governor House.

Speaking at the rally, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi highlighted the strong bond between the people of Pakistan and Kashmir, saying that they are inseparable.

He urged the international community to take action against the continued human rights violations and oppression at IIOJK.

The Governor also stressed the need for the Muslim Ummah to unite for the rights of oppressed Kashmiris of IIOJK and play a proactive role in support of their legitimate struggle for the right of self-determination.

The Governor reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue moral, political and diplomatic support for oppressed Kashmiris until they achieve freedom from Indian yoke.

Despite political differences, he said that all Pakistanis are united on the Kashmir issue.

He expressed confidence that the days of oppression at the held Kashmir would soon end.

He hoped that Kashmir would soon become a part of Pakistan.

Provincial Minister for Social Welfare Syed Qasim Ali Shah and Hurriyat leader Ishtiaq Wani also addressed the rally. Wani thanked people and Government of Pakistan for its unwavering support for Kashmir cause.

The speakers strongly condemned organized state terrorism and human rights abuses at IIOJK and urged International Community including UN Security Council to implement its resolutions on Kashmir.

They said the fascist Modi regime has broken all records of atrocities and organized state terrorism at IIOJK where Indian occupation forces were using human rights abuses against women and children as a weapon of war in a bid to suppress their indigenous freedom movement there but failed.

They said the unlimited restrictions on free media imposed by the RSS-backed Modi regime in IIOJK were meant to hide its forces' war crimes at IIOJK.

Wani said that nearly one million Indian-occupied forces have unleashed terror and killed hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris in fake encounters and extra-judicially as evidenced of young freedom fighter Burhan Wani Shaheed and jailed hurriet leader Yasin Malik in a fake case.

He said the people of Kashmir wanted to join Pakistan as per Indo-Pakistan partition plan and started freedom struggle against Maharaja Hari Singh and illegal occupation of India after the latter illegally entered in troops at Srinagar on October 27, 1947.

“The Maharaja’s authority over Jammu and Kashmir state was officially ended on August 15, 1947 and the people of Kashmir were left with no other choice but to stand up against Mahraja Hari Singh’s illegal move and India’s forced occupation."

He said that on January 1, 1948, it was India that took the Kashmir issue to the UN, where it was agreed to grant right right of self-determination to Kashmiris but later backtracked of its commitment and promises till to date that was share violation of UNSC resolutions.

Meanwhile, Kashmir solidarity rallies were held at Swat, Swabi, Khyber, Waziristan, Nowshera, Malakand, Dir, Abbottabad, Manshera, DI Khan, Kohat and merged tribal districts.

The speakers highlighted the Kashmir issue and vowed to continue moral and political support to oppressed Kashmiris till achieving freedom from the Indian yoke. Meanwhile, one minute silence was also observed in the province where traffic was stopped in connection of the day.

