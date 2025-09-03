KP stands with Afghan brothers at this difficult time: Dr Saif

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2025) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched extensive relief operations for the victims of the recent devastating earthquake in Afghanistan.

Provincial Adviser on Information, Barrister Dr. Saif, has also appealed to the Federal government to assist Afghanistan in this difficult hour.

Speaking to the media in Peshawar on Wednesday, Dr. Saif said Afghanistan is not only a neighboring country but also a brotherly and economically weaker Muslim state. “It is our duty to fully support the Afghan earthquake victims. I appeal to Pakistan and the international community to extend maximum assistance to them,” he added.

Following the directives of the Chief Minister, the KP government has already dispatched 35 trucks loaded with relief goods to Afghanistan, while more consignments will be sent soon. Afghan patients injured in the earthquake will also be provided free medical treatment in Peshawar and other hospitals across the province.

Barrister Saif reiterated that the KP government stands firmly with Afghan brothers in this difficult period. He prayed for patience for the bereaved families and speedy recovery for the injured.