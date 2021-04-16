KP starts E-transfer policy in Higher Education Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Kyhber Pakhtunkwa government on Friday launched E-transfer posting policy in Higher Education Department which is yet another important step towards digital governance.

Special Assistant for Information and Higher Education, Kamran Bangash inaugurated the E-transfer policy system at the launching ceremony held at Secretariat Higher Education.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Secretary Higher Education, Dawood Khan and other senior officials.

Talking about the vision of Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan about digitalization , Kamran Bangash said that under Chief minister leadership e-governance was being introduced in every sector , adding e-transfer policy will create facilities for teachers.

He said that e-transfer posting policy system has been developed with support of students with no cost.

Talking about the effectiveness of e-transfer posting system, Kamran Bangash said that 10,000 teachers would benefit from the e-transfer posting system presently and will exempt teachers from visiting offices.

He further said that e-transfer posting policy would eradicate the culture of corruption, favoritism and nepotism.

He said that teachers will be able to apply for vacancies online , adding domicile, experience and education be taken into consideration in the transfer policy.

The e-transfer policy was finalized keeping in view the provincial transfer policy.

Bagash said that government was committed vto provide facilitates to teachers and asked them to focus on performance.

He said that digitization would brought revolutionary changes in education department.