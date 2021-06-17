UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP Starts Homemade PakVak Vaccination

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

KP starts homemade PakVak vaccination

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :The Health Department has started use of homemade PakVak Coranavirus vaccine in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The first doze of Pakvak vaccine was administered to 270 citizens during last 24 hours.

Pakistan's National Institute of Health (NIH) has developed a homemade vaccine with the help of a Chinese vaccine company CanSinoBio to produce three million doses every month apart from producing raw material in future.

The vaccine was prepared after rigorous quality control checks to meet the World Health Organisation's (WHO) standards.

Related Topics

World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa China Company From Million

Recent Stories

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislati ..

11 minutes ago

‘Democracy is under attack,’ says Sherry Rehma ..

19 minutes ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

38 minutes ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

56 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.