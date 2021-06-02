UrduPoint.com
KP Starts "Noon" Academy App To Help Children's Exams Preparations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 08:43 PM

Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai on Wednesday said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has developed an app to help children prepare for the exams in June

He said the app "Noon" academy would hold free online classes from 3 pm to 10 pm, and online course records would also be available for the convenience of the students.

Tarakai said there were 34,000 schools in the province and the government did not have capacity to provide technology to all these institutions, adding that the students who have access to the app would be benefited through it.

He added that at a cost of Rs one billion, furniture was also being provided to 1.2 million students in 26 districts of the province.

The Minister urged the teachers and staff of public and private schools to get corona vaccination at the earliest so that normal schools activity could be restored.

He said only teachers having corona vaccination would be allowed to perform exam duty.

