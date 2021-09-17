KP Starts Online Payment Of Vehicles' Token Taxes
Umer Jamshaid 49 minutes ago Fri 17th September 2021 | 03:00 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, taking an important step towards digitalization and e-governance, has launched online system for payment of car taxes/tokens in all districts of the province.
The payment of token taxes of registered vehicles can be paid from anywhere in the country through mobile app " Zama KP ".
With the help of this mobile app people could easily deposit token fees online through credit/debit cards of all banks , ATMs and cash counters.
The use of mobile app " Zama KP" is people's friendly and a confirmation notification of payment is received through sms on mobile number.