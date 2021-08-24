KP starts preparations for Dubai Expo to attract foreign investment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has started preparations for Dubai Expo to attract foreign investment in various sectors

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakthunkhwa government has started preparations for Dubai Expo to attract foreign investment in various sectors.

Planning and Development Department Khyber Pakhunkhwa will finalize projects and recommendations to be presented before the Federal government.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on Monday to finalize a strategy for Dubai Expo to explore vast foreign investment opportunities in the country.

Khyber Pakthunkhwa has started preparations to select such projects which have potential to attract foreign investment.

Planning and Development Department said that under the vision of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan projects in tourism, power, industry, infrastructure and information technology sectors would be selected to attract foreign investment.

Additional Chief Secretary, Shahab Ali Shah chaired a meeting of Planning and Development Department and directed concerned departments to start preparation for Dubai Expo to highlight investment opportunities in country at international level.