UrduPoint.com

KP Starts Recruitment Process For Special Security Unit (SSU) CPEC Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 44 seconds ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

KP starts recruitment process for Special Security Unit (SSU) CPEC Police

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have started recruitment process for 401 constables from merged districts in Special Security Unit (SSU) CPEC Police.

On the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa , Moazzam Jah Ansari, the Special Security Unit (SSU) has been made fully functional ato provide security to the foreigners working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and various other projects in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa having permanent address of merged districts and sub divisions aged between 18 to 25 years can apply for recruitment through ETEA tests and interviews.

The constable quota allocated for the Khyber district is 56 , Mohmand 53, Bajaur 38, Orakzai 36, Kurram 39, North waziristan 61 , South Waziristan 63, Hassan Khel Peshawar 07, Darra Admakhel Kohat 10, Bettani Lakki Marwat 06, Jandola Tank 11 , Darazinda D.

I Khan 10 and Wazir Bannu 15.

Police have chalked out special strategy to provide security to workers in CPEC projects as these multifaceted projects were key to economic development of country and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

After the establishment of the Rashkai Economic Zone and other economic zones across the province, Peshawar will be the center of trade, cultural and recreational activities for which SSU units of CPEC Police would provide security.

The IGP has directed Commandant Elite Force and AIG Coordination Arif to finalize all preparations for proper training of SSU units to ensure foolproof security of foreigners working on various projects across the province.

Related Topics

Peshawar Bannu South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police CPEC Kohat Lakki Marwat Tank I Khan All From

Recent Stories

Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russian in Nove ..

Moldovan Foreign Minister to Visit Russian in November - Lavrov

5 minutes ago
 Global shortages crimp growth in powerhouse German ..

Global shortages crimp growth in powerhouse Germany

5 minutes ago
 Tarin hopes successful outcome in IMF negotiations ..

Tarin hopes successful outcome in IMF negotiations, links trade with India to K- ..

6 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms Record High 31,299 COVID-19 Cases ..

Russia Confirms Record High 31,299 COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours - Response Ce ..

6 minutes ago
 Govt using tech to ensure transparency in 'Kissan ..

Govt using tech to ensure transparency in 'Kissan card distribution program': Ja ..

6 minutes ago
 Moscow, Ankara Not Negotiating Recognition of Crim ..

Moscow, Ankara Not Negotiating Recognition of Crimea, Northern Cyprus - Russian ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.