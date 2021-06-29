UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP ST&IT Department Introduces Innovation Fund

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 29th June 2021 | 07:47 PM

KP ST&IT Department introduces Innovation Fund

KP Minister for Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan Tuesday said that the department is introducing Innovation Fund to support creative ideas in setting up gemstones, medicinal plants and micro-hydel power projects on modern scientific lines and take benefit of the market

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2021 ) :KP Minister for Science and Information Technology, Atif Khan Tuesday said that the department is introducing Innovation Fund to support creative ideas in setting up gemstones, medicinal plants and micro-hydel power projects on modern scientific lines and take benefit of the market.

Under the scheme, those providing new creative ideas will be paid for.

He expressed these views while presiding over a progress review meeting under new development projects initiated under the auspices of the Directorate of Science & Technology. Beside, Secretary ST&IT, Ambar Ali Khan and Managing Director (MD), KP board of Information Technology, Ali Mahmood, Director Dr. Khalid and other concerned authorities attended the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, the Provincial Minister for ST&IT, Atif Khan said that beside increase in the provincial receipts, the proposed projects will help generate employment opportunities and autarky in environment friendly energy while scientific expertise will also be utilized in larger interest of the people.

During briefing the provincial minister was told that a fund of Rs.120.557 million has been allocated for the ongoing schemes worth Rs.394.282 million in the upcoming budget for fiscal year 2021-22.

Similarly, for the new development schemes worth Rs.800 million proposed for the upcoming financial year, an amount of Rs.50 million has been allocated while out of Rs.153.023 million, a fund of Rs.95 million has been allocated for IT projects in merged districts under Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP).

On this occasion, the provincial minister directed early completion of ongoing schemes and paper work for new development schemes within stipulated time period and expressed zero-tolerance for delay in any circumstances.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Budget Progress Market Million Employment

Recent Stories

2 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

3 minutes ago

Japan Planning Soil Sampling Mission to Mars' Moon ..

3 minutes ago

ESED announces summer vacations from July 1 to 11

3 minutes ago

CM Buzdar serving masses without wasting time: Dr ..

3 minutes ago

Florida condo president warned of 'accelerating' d ..

7 minutes ago

Punjab govt kicks off 2nd phase of "Khidmat" progr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.