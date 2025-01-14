KP strengthens polio eradication drive under new strategy

A high-level video conference on polio eradication in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was co-chaired by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) A high-level video conference on polio eradication in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was co-chaired by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry and the Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication, Ayesha Raza Farooq.

The meeting reviewed ongoing efforts to address recent polio cases, particularly in the province’s southern districts.

Participants included the Federal Health Secretary, commissioners of D.I. Khan and Bannu divisions, deputy commissioners, law enforcement officials, and provincial and federal health representatives.

Health officials presented a briefing on current measures and future plans, highlighting a new strategy that leverages support from local elders, community leaders, and influential individuals to combat the virus.

Chief Secretary emphasized the vital role of public support, stating that collaboration with local leaders is crucial to ensure every child is vaccinated. He called for enhanced efforts to meet the eradication targets.

Ayesha Raza reiterated the commitment to making polio eradication a national mission, urging collective action to achieve this goal.

She also commended the relentless efforts of polio workers in safeguarding children from the disease.