PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2021 ) :Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary education (E&SE), Shahram Khan Tarakai on Wednesday said the department had surpassed the target of children enrollment in schools for the current year.

Addressing a ceremony held in connection with the provision of furniture to a school in district Swabi, he said against the enrollment target of 0.8 million, the department had succeeded in enrollment of 0.965 million children.

He said the provincial government had initiated several reforms in the department and particularly mentioned a time-scale and four-tier formula for teachers.

The matter, he said, had been taken up with both the Chief Minister and Finance Minister, saying he was the advocate of teachers and they would receive good news in this regard.

He also announced the launching of Student Card on the pattern of Health Card to provide scholarships to deserving students.

The provincial minister said a double shift had been launched for the out of school children, adding, in the first phase it began in 120 schools wherein 3000 students had been enrolled.

It would be extended to 400 schools in the second phase and in the third phase the number of such schools would be extended to 1000.