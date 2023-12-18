KP task force decides to launch digital skill program

A meeting of the recently constituted Task Force on Technical Education & Skills Development was held here on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2023) A meeting of the recently constituted Task Force on Technical education & Skills Development was held here on Monday. The caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah chaired the meeting and discussed the line of action to implement the Human Resource Export Strategy of the provincial government of exporting 0.5 million trained human resources to various countries for employment.

The meeting discussed threadbare various options and means and made important decisions to this end.

The meeting decided to start crash courses on an emergency basis to impart technical and digital skills training to the youth as per the demand of the international market.

The meeting further decided to formally launch the Digital Skill Development Program under the KP Information Technology board next week.

Under the Program, more than 84,000 youth would be trained in various digital skills.

The chief minister directed the concerned high-ups to immediately release the required funds to the KPIT Board for the purpose.

Caretaker Provincial Ministers Dr. Najeebullah, Dr.Amir Abdullah, Dr. Qasim Jan, Syed Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, relevant administrative secretaries and other members of the Task Force attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed progress on the decisions made in the last meeting of the Task Force.

It was also decided to enhance the allocated seats of nursing colleges of the province with the aim to produce trained nurses, and the concerned quarters were directed to necessary steps in this regard. The initiative is aimed at producing at least 50,000 trained nurses annually.

Talking on this occasion, the chief minister directed the authorities concerned to give priority to the youth of the Newly Merged Districts in Skill Development Training as these areas were affected by terrorism, and thus need of special attention.

“Time is too short, and there is a lot to do”, the chief minister remarked and added that if there is will to do, then much can be done even in a short time.

He urged the authorities to make tangible progress daily in this regard; and decided that a meeting of the Task Force would be held daily to review progress.

It was also decided in the meeting to revamp the existing system of Technical & Vocational Training to align it with the needs of the modern era and further decided to have a separate Task Force in this regard.

