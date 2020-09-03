KP task force on COVID-19 meets, significant drop in positive cases

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday to review the coronavirus situation in the province, indicating a significant drop in number of positive cases in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Mahmood Khan chaired a meeting of the Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 on Thursday to review the coronavirus situation in the province, indicating a significant drop in number of positive cases in the province. The meeting was attended by relevant provincial ministers, Corps Commander Peshawar and Chief Secretary besides other civil and military officials and briefed about the expected scenario of coronavirus in the upcoming days and preparedness level of various departments of the provincial government.

The meeting was briefed that the province had witnessed massive reduction in coronavirus cases with 34171 patients fully recovered, out of total 36340 patients and the recovery rate comes to 90 percent. The meeting was informed that a total of 1255 people died due to coronavirus so far across the province and that currently only 20 percent patients admitted in ICU.As a result of improvement in situation, the usage of ventilators had also decreased by 84 percent. The meeting also expressed satisfaction on implementation of SOPs during Muharramul Haram processions, majalis and tourist places in the province.

The meeting also reviewed preparedness in the backdrop of coronavrius situation for opening of educational institutions in the province.

It was informed that SOPs had already been notified for opening of education institutions. However, it was told that the final decision regarding opening of schools would be made after consultation with the NCOC. It was informed that SOPs had been notified for hostels and transport of educational institutions, too.The meeting was briefed about that strategy for SOPs implementation by educational institutions.

It has been mandatory for teachers and students to wear mask and they would wash hands regularly.The educational institutions would inform the health department if they witnessed any student with symptoms of coronvarius. The meeting took stock of situation in the backdrop of coronavirus for tourism. It was briefed that a total of 4738 tests were conducted for coronavirus at tourists sites and added that several hotels, restaurants and shops were sealed for violating COVID-19 SOPs.The meeting agreed to further strengthen coordination among the civil and the military to achieve the objective.