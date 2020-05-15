KP Task Force on COVID-19 reviews latest situation

A meeting of the Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was held here Friday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :A meeting of the Provincial Task Force on COVID-19 was held here Friday with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair.

The meeting reviewed in detail the latest coronavirus situation across the province and implementation status of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in the markets and shops opened in the light of the decision made in the last meeting of National Coordination Committee.

The forum made a threadbare discussion and consultation on various options for future course of action in this regard. The meeting, while expressing its serious concern on the non-implementation of SOPs and overcrowding in some of the markets and shopping malls stressed the need of strict implementation of those SOPs and directed the quarters concerned to engage the representative bodies of traders to play their role in this regard.

The task force decided that implementation of SOPs in those markets would closely be monitored during next couple of days and in case of non-compliance the entire market would be sealed instead of sealing individual shops.

Provincial Ministers Taimur Salim Jhagra, Shaukat Yousafzi and Advisor to CM Ajmal Wazir, Corps Commander Peshawar Lt. Gen. Nauman Mahmood, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz, Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abassi and other high ups of concerned civil and military authorities attended the meeting.

Participants of the meeting was given a detailed briefing about the latest coronavirus situation across the province including number of confirmed cases, deaths, recovered patients, total tests conducted so far as well as the number of beds, ventilators, Intensive Care Units (ICUs) and High Dependency Units (HDUs) and other necessary arrangements put in place for corona patients in public sector hospitals.

The forum stressed the optimal utilization of the capacities of corona testing laboratories and enhancing the numbers of beds, ventilators, ICUs and HDUs for corona patients in the hospitals on urgent basis in order to deal with any expected and un-expected situation effectively and directed the concerned quarters for necessary steps to this effect.

With regard to the rapidly increasing number of corona cases in specific localities of some districts, the district administrations concerned were directed to take necessary actions for strict administrative lockdown in those localities.

Regarding the possible opening of inter-district transport it was agreed that any decision to this effect would be made after engaging the transporters for implementation of SOPs and fixation of new fare in view of the reduction in fuel prices.

The chief minister directed the high ups of Health Department to devise a feasible plan to increase the number of beds and other arrangements in public sector hospitals specially the autonomous teaching hospitals of the province.