KP Task Force Yields Improvements In University Affairs, Secretary HED
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 10, 2025 | 12:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) The provincial secretary for Higher Education, Kamran Ahmed Afridi on Friday said that significant progress has been observed in the management of public sector universities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, attributed to the task force formed under the vision of Chief Minister.
In a statement here, he highlighted the provincial government’s historic achievement of allocating a record-breaking Rs 5.5 billion for universities within a single year.
He credited this milestone to the CM's generous, empathetic, and unwavering commitment to ensuring quality education in the province.
He said that the establishment of Allied Health Sciences at the University of Peshawar was acknowledged as a key pillar of the task force's objectives.
Afridi expressed optimism about ongoing policy initiatives aimed at achieving financial sustainability and autonomy for the universities of KP.
He also lauded the efforts of the CM Ali Amin and the Provincial Minister for Higher Education Meena Khan Afridi in driving these transformative changes.
