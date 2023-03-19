KP TEAVTA inaugurates polytechnic institute at Lower Chitral

(@FahadShabbir)

CHITRAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Managing Director (MD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA), Engineer Abdul Ghafar Khan inaugurated Government Polytechnic Institute at Balach Chitral, the other day, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

The institute was inaugurated in the building of Government Technical & Vocational Training Centre, which has been upgraded to the level of Government Polytechnic Institute. The centre was imparting technical and vocational skills at Chitral.

Prof. Engineer Abdul Ghaffar, Managing Director of Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority was chief guest on this occasion.

Principal of Technical and Vocational Training Centre Rahmat Karim, Principal of Vocational Center for Women Mrs. Sun Rose, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lower Chitral, Mohammad Ali Khan and others were also present.

Principal Rehmat Karim thanked MD for his arrival and up-gradation of the centre. He said that there was only one technical institution in Chitral which has been imparting technical education to the youth for the last twenty five years.

But it was not fulfilling requirements and called for its further up-gradation.

Chairman of Institute Management Committee, Engineer Sardar Ayub also thanked MD for fulfilling his promise of upgrading it. He said that the foundation stone of this technical education institution was laid in 1996. Five basic courses including diesel auto mechanic, computer, tailoring, woodwork, electrical electrician, furniture technician, computer know-how are being taught here in the centre. He said that one hundred and eighty students getting technical education from the institution annually and earning livelihood for their families.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Managing Director TEVTA Engineer Abdul Ghaffar said that most of our youth remained unemployed after getting contemporary education.

He emphasized on the youth that today's era is era of the information technology and they should learn technical and vocational skills to meet the requirement of the modern era. He said that the foundation stone of the institute wherein dressmaking and DAE will be taught up to the three-year diploma level.