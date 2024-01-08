KP-TEVTA announces 3-day business training programme for skilled males, females

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) has announced a three-day business training programme for skilled males and females of specific districts of the province.

According to KP-TEVTA, the training was being organized for the people of the districts Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Lakki Marwat, South Waziristan, North Waziristan and Tank who had completed technical education and vocational training from any college or institute.

The intending candidates could apply for the training programme online by visiting the weblink: https://forms.gle/y4oJ4f79A4DUYvSb7, it said adding that the selected participants would receive travelling allowances or other expenses following the rules.