UrduPoint.com

KP TEVTA Approves Revised Budget For FY 2021-22, Estimates For 2022-23

Faizan Hashmi Published August 12, 2022 | 06:30 PM

KP TEVTA approves revised budget for FY 2021-22, estimates for 2022-23

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2022 ) :The Board of Directors (BoD) of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) on Friday approved the revised budget of the authority for the year 2021-22 and budget estimates for the year 2022-23.

The approval was accorded in the 20th Board of Directors meeting held here with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in the chair. Secretary law Masood Ahmad, Secretary Industries Saqib Raza and other board members attended the meeting.

The forum deliberated upon the matters pertaining to the strengthening of Technical Education & important decisions were made to this end.

The forum also took a detailed review of implementation of decisions taken in the last board meeting. The participants were informed that in the light of board's decisions 12 technical institutions were taken over by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (KP TEVTA) from the System of Technical & Vocational Education & Training (STVET) while work was also in progress for taking over of five more technical institutes by KP TEVTA.

The chief minister on the occasion directed the authorities concerned to further improve the utilization of development funds under the TEVTA and said that promotion of Technical Education & Professional Trainings was one of the priority areas of his government.

He added that the provincial government was making concerted efforts to provide skills development opportunities to youth in order to overcome the menace of unemployment. The chief minister also directed the authorities of the industries department to take steps to further streamline the Technical Education sector.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Budget Progress From Government

Recent Stories

NUST, Jazz launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship ..

NUST, Jazz launch Digital Pakistan Tech Fellowship Program

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan's leading players agree to amended centra ..

Pakistan's leading players agree to amended central contracts

2 hours ago
 Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 ..

Inaugural women's U19 tournament to start from 13 August

2 hours ago
 Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahba ..

Court dismisses plea for physical remand of Shahbaz Gill

4 hours ago
 Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision de ..

Hamza Shahbaz asks top court to review decision declaring Parvez Elahi as Punjab ..

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to ..

Pakistan, Turkiye sign Goods in Trade agreement to further cement bilateral ties

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.