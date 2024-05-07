KP TEVTA Employees Stage Protest Against 21st BoD’s Decision
Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical education and vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) on Tuesday staged a protest against the decisions of 21st BoD meetings and in favor of their demands.
They chanted slogans against the decisions taken in the KP board meeting and demanded the provincial government to review the decisions of the board.
The representative of TEVTA employees Khushal Khattak and Zia ur Rehman said that the decisions of the board were against the interest of employees and the organization, adding that the agenda presented in the 21st meeting of the board of directors on May 3 was already controversial.
They warned that TEVTA employees would continue their protest until their demands were met; otherwise, they would extend the scope of strike to 107 colleges across the province.
Khushal Khattak presenting the demand of TEVTA employees said the provincial government should increase TEVTA budget, restore the Head Office Allowance should be restored on the pattern of other authorities like KAPRA, Halal food Authority, Secretariat, PDA and PDMA and arrears of the allowance should be paid.
They further demanded rationalization of the employees as per existing laws, regulations, increased allowance in proportion to the rate of inflation, cancellation of all the decisions of 21st board meeting and reorganizing the board meeting in which the agenda points should be passed by the sub-committees and presented to the board. They also demanded no action of any kind against the protesting employees.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Indian board makes important statement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 May 2024
Sharjah Animation Conference explores cross-cultural collaboration opportunities ..
Sharjah Public Library provides countless opportunities for young imaginations t ..
Sharjah Police launches 'Your belongings, your responsibility' awareness campaig ..
Dubai Police displays Innovative Tourism Security Services at 'ATM 2024'
Mohammad Haris, Aamir Jamal not part of national squad for Ireland, England: Bab ..
Erdogan opens former church to Muslim worshippers
Cultural events hallmark of a nation, Director RAC
Iraq hangs 11 convicted of 'terrorism': security, health sources
Stocks rise on renewed hopes of rate cuts
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Dacoit killed,head constable injured in police encounter17 minutes ago
-
Couple killed in road accident17 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers huge quantity of liquid methamphetamine27 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 147,700 cusecs water27 minutes ago
-
World Asthma Day observed:37 minutes ago
-
Thai university announces undergraduate scholarships in economics47 minutes ago
-
HMC's Daycare to soon accommodate children of working parents57 minutes ago
-
Factory owner booked over dengue larvae presence:57 minutes ago
-
2,770 underage drivers brought under legal action in city57 minutes ago
-
One more dengue case reported in RWP1 hour ago
-
Experts on World Asthma Day stresses public awareness drives at grassroots level1 hour ago
-
Temperature jumps to 43 C in Bahawalpur1 hour ago