KP TEVTA Employees Stage Protest Against 21st BoD’s Decision

Sumaira FH Published May 07, 2024 | 01:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) The employees of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical education and vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) on Tuesday staged a protest against the decisions of 21st BoD meetings and in favor of their demands.

They chanted slogans against the decisions taken in the KP board meeting and demanded the provincial government to review the decisions of the board.

The representative of TEVTA employees Khushal Khattak and Zia ur Rehman said that the decisions of the board were against the interest of employees and the organization, adding that the agenda presented in the 21st meeting of the board of directors on May 3 was already controversial.

They warned that TEVTA employees would continue their protest until their demands were met; otherwise, they would extend the scope of strike to 107 colleges across the province.

Khushal Khattak presenting the demand of TEVTA employees said the provincial government should increase TEVTA budget, restore the Head Office Allowance should be restored on the pattern of other authorities like KAPRA, Halal food Authority, Secretariat, PDA and PDMA and arrears of the allowance should be paid.

They further demanded rationalization of the employees as per existing laws, regulations, increased allowance in proportion to the rate of inflation, cancellation of all the decisions of 21st board meeting and reorganizing the board meeting in which the agenda points should be passed by the sub-committees and presented to the board. They also demanded no action of any kind against the protesting employees.

