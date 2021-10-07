KP TEVTA establishes 12 out of 90 vocational institutes in NMDs

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Thursday told the KP Assembly Standing Committee that the authority has so far established 90 vocational institutes across the province including 12 in the newly merged districts (NMD).

Managing Director TEVTA told the committee that 61 faculty members of the authority had successfully completed training courses on scholarships from USA, China, Japan, Indonesia, Turkey and Philippine while during the current year 39,200 students are getting technical trainings from TEVTA institutes.

He said that the KP government provided over Rs 1billion interest free loan to 4,600 tribal youth for establishing their own business, adding that under the ADP 2021-22 three new vocational institutes would be set up in merged districts while 10 in rest of the province.

Chairman of the committee and member Provincial Assembly Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Zaman presided over the meeting directed MD TEVTA to brief the committee about Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority, number of students in each institute, annual review reports, funds released and expenditure and future strategy in the next committee meeting.

The Chairman also directed to brief the committee in the next meeting on the details of 61 faculty members sent abroad on scholarships and the procedure for their selection.

At the request of the participants of the meeting, the Chairman also ordered Chairman of KPEZDMC, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company, to ensure his participation in the next meeting.

At the end of the meeting, Chairman Sardar Muhammad Yousuf Zaman also thanked all the members of the Assembly and the Standing Committee on Industry, Crafts and Technical Education along with the co-managing officers for ensuring their participation.

The meeting was attended by members of the committee and members of the Provincial Assembly Pakhtun Yar Khan, Zubair Khan, Mohammad Idrees, Hafiz Issamuddin and Samia Bibi while MPA Shagufta Malik attended the meeting as a guest.

Chairman board of Technical Education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Project Director Economic Revitalization of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Assistant Advocate General and other concerned officers also participated.