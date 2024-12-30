Open Menu

KP TEVTA, Five Paramedical Institutions Ink Agreement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2024 | 06:30 PM

KP TEVTA, five paramedical institutions ink agreement

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Khyber Pakthunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP TEVTA) and five paramedical institutions has signed an agreement for promotion of technical education and skills enhancement of youth of merged tribal districts.

The agreement has been signed during an impressive ceremony here at Government Advance Technical Training Centre, Hayatabad.

The paramedical institutions that signed the agreement include Welfare Relief Committee and National Institute for Health and Management Sciences Peshawar, North West Institute of Health and Management Sciences Peshawar, Premier Institute for Health and Management Sciences Peshawar, Udyana Institute of Medical Sciences Abbotabad and Udyana Institute of Medical Sciences Swat.

As per the agreement, 360 students of merged tribal districts would be provided two-years professional educational training in nine different paramedical technologies by enabling them to get a dignified job in the health sector having plenty of job opportunities.

