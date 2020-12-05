UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP TEVTA Kicks Employment Drive In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

KP TEVTA kicks employment drive in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA) initiated its employment drive for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the field of vocational education and training.

In this connection, a total of five job fairs and three orientation sessions have been scheduled in which two job fairs held at Government Advance Technical Training Center (GATTC) Hayatabad and GTVC Boys Gulbahar simultaneously said a press release issued on Saturday.

Several industrial representatives and TVET pass-outs in numerous trades and technologies participated in the events.

Speaking on the occasion, Managing Director (MD) KP TEVTA Engr. Syed Sajjad Ali Shah said these events are to complement the provision of 10 million jobs program of the government.

He appreciated the efforts of TEVTA institutes and its development partners for organizing such events and creating opportunities for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in such tough times where COVID-19 is affecting the livelihood of the population.

He said that KP-TEVTA is taking measures in creating industry academia linkages in the TVET sector. In these sessions, TEVTA will provide orientation to private sector companies and firms about the benefits of associating with the TVET providers in the best of larger public interest.

The events were joined by a number of private sector companies' representatives, TEVTA staff, development partners and youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The employment drive is being supported by the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and TVET Sector Support Program, which is funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Norway European Union Job Germany Sajjad Ali Government Industry Best Million Jobs Employment National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli s ..

8 minutes ago

RTA exhibits artificial intelligence initiatives a ..

11 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports announces completion of Delma Port ..

26 minutes ago

Ashrafi lauds Amir-e-Kuwait's relation's normaliza ..

6 minutes ago

First aircraft of AirSial lands at Sialkot Interna ..

17 minutes ago

Three including woman shot dead in karak

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.