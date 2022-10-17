UrduPoint.com

KP TEVTA Promoting Skills Among Youth: Eng. Ghafaar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2022 ) :Managing Director (MD) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical & Vocational Training Authority (KP-TEVTA), Professor Engineer Abdul Ghafaar Monday said that the institution besides imparting skills to make youth self-employed also enabling them to earn livelihood for their families.

He was addressing the inaugural session of a two-day Job Fair & Skills Exhibition in Government Technical & Vocational Centre for Women Lower Chitral. The workshop was organized in collaboration with Agha Khan Rural Support Programme.

He said that instead of degrees they are inculcating art and skills in youth as the whole world including the private sector is also giving priority to competency and skill over degrees.

For this purpose, he said that TEVTA in light of the directives of the provincial government is bringing youth at par with demands of the modern era, so instead of becoming a burden on the society they could find honourable employment.

On this occasion, the MD TEVTA also unveiled new courses for the college including provision of modern machinery for micro-hydel power and solariziation and fulfilling of other demands on priority basis and inauguration of a Poly-Technical College in Chitral soon.

Earlier, the MD TEVTA formally inaugurated the exhibition and appreciated the quality of goods put on display in the expo and skill of the students.

