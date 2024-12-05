KP TEVTA, RETP Sign MoU To Boost Skill Development, Employment Opportunities
Muhammad Irfan Published December 05, 2024 | 06:32 PM
In a significant move to promote skill development and create employment opportunities, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP TEVTA) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Economic Transformation Project (KP RETP) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) In a significant move to promote skill development and create employment opportunities, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (KP TEVTA) and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Rural Economic Transformation Project (KP RETP) on Thursday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) here.
The MoU was signed by KP TEVTA Managing Director Malik Mansoor Qaiser and KP RETP Project Director Arifullah, with financial support from the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).
The ceremony was attended by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister on Technical Education, Tufail Anjum, and Secretary Industries and Technical Education, Amir Afaq.
Under the partnership, an investment of Rs 11.5 billion would be made to provide free training to 60,000 young men and women across the province.
Additionally, 42,000 trainees would receive grants of up to $300 upon completion of their training.
The program also aimed to offer internships and employment opportunities to 25,000 youth within various industries.
Speaking at the event, Tufail Anjum emphasized that the initiative would focus on the youth from rural areas and merged districts, providing them with tailored opportunities.
"The program not only aims to equip young individuals with the skills required by the market but also facilitates their placement in local industries and even abroad," he said adding that KP TEVTA would ensure that the training was aligned with modern demands and market needs.
Tufail Anjum assured the IFAD delegation of the government’s commitment to making the program a success and ensuring its benefits reach grassroots levels.
He highlighted the government's broader initiatives, including interest-free loans and grants for youth, under the special directives of Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.
As part of the efforts to maximize outreach, a comprehensive awareness campaign would be launched, ensuring every eligible young person is informed about the program, he noted.
He said transparency and merit would be prioritized to provide equal opportunities to deserving candidates.
The program's initial phase would target 19,000 individuals, with over 800 trainers already prepared to execute it.
So far, 312 applications for grants have been received, and committees have been formed to evaluate and process these applications.
Following the MoU signing, Tufail Anjum, along with the IFAD team, visited the Government Technical Teachers Training College in Hayatabad.
They reviewed ongoing training programs and inspected various laboratories, including those for electrical work, gemology, dressmaking, beautician training, and mechanical technologies.
Anjum expressed satisfaction with the facilities and reiterated the government’s commitment to providing continuous training for both students and teachers to produce skilled professionals.
