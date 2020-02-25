UrduPoint.com
KP TEVTA To Impart Skills To 1875 Minorities' Youth: CM's Aide

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 11:51 PM

Special Assistant to KP CM on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada Tuesday said that the government was striving to bring the newly merged districts at par with the developed districts of the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ):Special Assistant to KP CM on Minority Affairs, Wazir Zada Tuesday said that the government was striving to bring the newly merged districts at par with the developed districts of the province.

He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of the signing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Minority Affairs Department and KP Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) here.

Beside, Minority MPAs Wilson Wazir and Ravi Kumar, the Secretary Auqaf, Hajj and Minority Affairs, Farrukh Sair, Deputy Secretary Ali Raza, Managing Director (MD) KP TEVTA Sajjad Ali Khan and Director TEVTA Sadiq Orakzai, other officials concerned were also present on the occasion.

Under the agreement, 1875 youth of minorities would be imparted 25 different technical short courses in a period of three years. He said that minorities were ignored during previous governments.

He said that the government is working on a plan to allocate 2 per cent admission quota for minorities in the educational institutions while the implementation of their quota in public sector employment is also being guaranteed.

