KP Text Board Warns Free Delivery Of Books To Be Affected Next Year
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Text Board on Tuesday warned that on time delivery of free text books to students across the province would be affected next year due to shortage of funds.
According to an official document, the arrears of the text board exceeded Rs 14 billion rupees while more than seven billion rupees were spent on printing books this year.
It said that only three billion rupees were released this year out of seven billion while four billion rupees were still pending.
It said that the arrears of the board from 2018 to 2023 were Rs 10 billion, which have not been paid yet.
The board said that in to reduce the financial burden and to overcome difficulties in supplying books, the old books were being reused and the students of the school were asked to return old books after change of class change.
The board further stated that the size of the books would be reduced next year to reduce costs, adding Rs 6.7 million would be saved annually by reducing size of books.
This year, about 90,000 old books were reused, and so far 34,137,508 free books had been distributed to students.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Tarar grieved over death of famous television actor Mazhar Ali2 minutes ago
-
Women’s socio-economic empowerment interlinks with access to sanitation, hygiene facilities: Romin ..2 minutes ago
-
PEDO seeks power supply licence for 18 MW Pehur Hydel Power Plant2 minutes ago
-
CM message on National Disaster Awareness Day2 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer held with over 1.2 kg hashish12 minutes ago
-
Man hit to death22 minutes ago
-
Revenue officials directed to resolve citizens’ problem promptly22 minutes ago
-
CM grieves over death of famous actor Mazhar Ali22 minutes ago
-
Police recover illegal weapons42 minutes ago
-
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh42 minutes ago
-
Modern education essential to tackle challenges: Governor Kundi42 minutes ago
-
Gory tale of 2014-like sit-in not to be allowed to repeat at any cost: PM42 minutes ago