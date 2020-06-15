UrduPoint.com
KP-TMA Expresses Condolence Over Javaid Nasrullah's Demise

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 06:30 PM

KP-TMA expresses condolence over Javaid Nasrullah's demise

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills Association (KP-TMA), Salim Saifullah Khan has expressed profound condolences on the sad demise of Javaid Nasrullah, younger brother of Former Chairman APTMA, Tariq Mehmood of Pakkuwait Textiles Group.

In his condolence message, Salim Saifullah Khan deeply grieved on the sad demise of Javaid Nasrullah who performed excellently in the development of textile industry of Pakistan.

He also appreciated the efforts well taken by him for the growth and development of his Textile Group which is working for the betterment of Pakistan.

He also expressed that the Textile industry has lost a real jewel whose services will be remembered long.

He prayed to the Almighty for His utmost blessings to the departed soul and to give courage to all the bereaved family members.

