KP to achieve Rs 50 bln revenue target easily: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) province has generated highest ever revenue of Rs 47.8 billion from its own resources till May during this fiscal year 2020-21.

Finance Minister Taimour Khan Jhagra said, that this extraordinary growth is the proof of good governance and vibrant leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan which is producing outstanding results.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa generated highest revenue in the history ever, as After 11 months, the province showed growth of 45 percent this year from Rs. 32.9 billion to Rs. 47.8 billion, and it would be the first year that the province will cross by collecting Rs 50 billion, easily beating its target of revenue collection"All major revenue departments were showing significant growth as KPRA stands at top with Rs.

20 billion in sales tax for services the first time ever; board of Revenue (BoR) 17 percent growth with Rs. 6,312 million, Excise & Taxation with 55 percent growth Rs 3488 million, Mines and Minerals with 50 percent growth of Rs. 4336 million, Energy and Power witnessed 51 percent growth of Rs. 2300 million.

He said that all revenue collection departments have manifested extraordinary growth for which credit goes to PTI's prudent leadership and staff of all the concerned departments