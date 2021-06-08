UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

KP To Achieve Rs 50 Bln Revenue Target Easily: Jhagra

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

KP to achieve Rs 50 bln revenue target easily: Jhagra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KP) province has generated highest ever revenue of Rs 47.8 billion from its own resources till May during this fiscal year 2020-21.

Finance Minister Taimour Khan Jhagra said, that this extraordinary growth is the proof of good governance and vibrant leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan which is producing outstanding results.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa generated highest revenue in the history ever, as After 11 months, the province showed growth of 45 percent this year from Rs. 32.9 billion to Rs. 47.8 billion, and it would be the first year that the province will cross by collecting Rs 50 billion, easily beating its target of revenue collection"All major revenue departments were showing significant growth as KPRA stands at top with Rs.

20 billion in sales tax for services the first time ever; board of Revenue (BoR) 17 percent growth with Rs. 6,312 million, Excise & Taxation with 55 percent growth Rs 3488 million, Mines and Minerals with 50 percent growth of Rs. 4336 million, Energy and Power witnessed 51 percent growth of Rs. 2300 million.

He said that all revenue collection departments have manifested extraordinary growth for which credit goes to PTI's prudent leadership and staff of all the concerned departments

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa May All From Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Jannat Mirza apologizes from veteran  Bushra Ansa ..

10 minutes ago

Babar Azam leaves India’s Kohli behind by scorin ..

24 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Observes World Ocean Day

32 minutes ago

SEC reviews CFD’s Q1 of 2021 general budget

33 minutes ago

Commander Azerbaijan Naval Forces Called On Chief ..

38 minutes ago

Namibia launches first ever space, science and tec ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.