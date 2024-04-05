Open Menu

KP To Be The First Province To Approve Drug Policy: Qasim Ali Shah

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2024) Health Minister Syed Qasim Ali Shah announced on Friday that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa would be the first province to approve a drug policy.

He made this statement during a meeting of the Health Department.

The minister emphasized the importance of pharmacist appointments in hospitals and highlighted that under the policy, pharmacy services would be integrated with health centers.

He further stated that doctors would prescribe medications based on formulas rather than brands for patients, aiming to eliminate price manipulation and supply constraints from the drug market.

The implementation of the policy is expected to reduce medication expenses for patients . Hospital pharmacist appointments under the policy will ensure the availability of standard medications at lower rates for the public.

Additionally, assistance will be provided to reduce the harmful effects of medications through pharmaceutical vigilance and antimicrobial resistance in hospitals.

A Drug Information and Poison Control Center will be established in the province to provide guidance on poisoning and medication overdoses through online or phone consultations as an emergency measure. The establishment of a drug testing laboratory at the divisional level was also proposed in the policy, along with the recommendation for the appointment of a drug inspector at the district level.

Assistance will be provided to maintain the storage and supply chain of medications. Following the approval of the Health Department's drug policy, it will be presented to the cabinet for final approval.

