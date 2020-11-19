KP to become a role model in prevention of violence against health workers: Secretary

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2020 ) :Special secretary health KP, Dr Farooq Jamil said KP would take a lead role to become a model for the rest of the country in the prevention of violence against health-care workers.

He said the government presented the bill in the cabinet and would continue its follow up for speedy consideration adding importance of this legislation in controlling violence against health-care personnel was imperative, said a press statement issued here.

He stated this while addressing second meeting of the working group of the community regarding violence against health-care workers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He appreciated the efforts of health department KP, International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and Khyber Medical University (KMU) for working on the proposed bill.

The meeting was facilitated by International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) under its Health Care in Danger (HCiD) initiative while it was chaired and co-chaired by Dr Farooq Jamil and the Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof Dr Zia ul Haq respectively.

Representatives of Department of Health KP, KMU, Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar, Rehman Medical Institute, North West General Hospital, Institute of Paramedical Sciences, and Public Health Association also attended the meeting who discussed the status of the proposed bill.

The proposed law will be put before the cabinet for approval after which it would be submitted to provincial assembly. The working group also discussed the importance of improving the capacity of health-care workers, incident reporting, pre-hospital services and hospital security.

The Vice-Chancellor KMU Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq shared his views on the importance of the proposed bill and appreciated the ICRC campaign for promoting trust and respect of health-care workers, especially those responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was thankful for the active participation of all members and their time commitment to the cause.

The head of sub-delegation of the ICRC in Peshawar, Farrukh Islomov said they would work continuously on this issue.

He said ICRC was quite optimistic in achieving better results added there was a need to sensitize different communities right from the grass-root level even from schools and educational institutions to create a sense of responsibility towards this topic.